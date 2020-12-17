Global COVID-19 cases surpass 74m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 74 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.64 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 74,158,470 and 1,647,873, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 16,959,267 and 307,291, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,932,547, while the country’s death toll soared to 144,096.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,040,608), Russia (2,708,940), France (2,465,126), Turkey (1,928,165), the UK (1,918,736), Italy (1,888,144), Spain (1,773,290), Argentina (1,517,046), Colombia (1,456,599), Germany (1,407,803), Mexico (1,277,499), Poland (1,159,901) and Iran (1,131,077), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 183,735.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (115,769), Italy (66,537), the UK (65,618), France (59,472), Iran (52,883), Spain (48,596), Russia (47,994), Argentina (41,365), Colombia (39,560), Peru (36,754), Poland (23,914), Germany (23,865) and South Africa (23,827).

