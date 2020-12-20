Global COVID-19 cases surpass 76m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past shop windows with a bicycle in Munich, Germany, on 11 December 2020
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 76 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.68 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 76,199,167 and 1,683,910, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,631,293 and 316,006, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,004,599, while the country's death toll soared to 145,136.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,213,155), Russia (2,792,615), France (2,516,957), the UK (2,010,077), Turkey (2,004,285), Italy (1,938,083 ), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,537,169), Colombia (1,496,062), Germany (1,494,063), Mexico (1,301,546), Poland (1,194,110) and Iran (1,152,072), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 186,356.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (117,249), Italy (68,447), the UK (67,177), France (60,534), Iran (53,448), Russia (49,744), Spain (48,926), Argentina (41,763), Colombia (40,268), Peru (36,858), Germany (25,899), Poland (25,254) and South Africa (24,539).

