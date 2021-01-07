Global COVID-19 cases surpass 87m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 87 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.88 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 87,150,958 and 1,881,926, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 21,292,109 and 360,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,374,932, while the country’s death toll soared to 150,114.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,873,830), Russia (3,274,615), the UK (2,845,265), France (2,763,116), Turkey (2,283,931), Italy (2,201,945), Spain (1,982,544), Germany (1,841,228), Colombia (1,719,771), Argentina (1,676,171), Mexico (1,479,835), Poland (1,344,763), Iran (1,261,903), South Africa (1,149,591), Ukraine (1,124,482) and Peru (1,022,018), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 198,974.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (129,987), Italy (77,470), the UK (76,877), France (66,699), Russia (59,137), Iran (55,830), Spain (51,430), Colombia (44,723), Argentina (43,976), Peru (37,925), Germany (37,314), South Africa (30,524), Poland (30,055), Indonesia (23,296), Turkey (22,070), and Ukraine (20,171).

