Global COVID-19 cases top 102.9m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People shop as Christmas approaches amid COVID-19 situation in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020
People shop as Christmas approaches amid COVID-19 situation in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 102.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.22 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 102,931,816 and 2,227,074, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 26,183,912 and 441,319, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,746,183.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,204,731), the UK (3,828,183), Russia (3,808,348), France (3,255,920), Spain (2,743,119), Italy (2,553,032), Turkey (2,477,463), Germany (2,225,659), Colombia (2,094,884), Argentina (1,927,239), Mexico (1,857,230), Poland (1,513,385), South Africa (1,453,761), Iran (1,417,999), Ukraine (1,261,546), Peru (1,133,022) and Indonesia (1,078,314), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 224,504, followed by Mexico (158,074) on the third place and India (154,274) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (106,367), Italy (88,516), France (76,201), Russia (72,029), Spain (58,319), Iran (57,959), Germany (57,163), Colombia (53,983), Argentina (44,164), South Africa (40,857), Peru (37,180), Poland (37,180), Indonesia (29,998), Turkey (25,993), Ukraine (23,860) and Belgium (21,066).

