Global COVID-19 cases top 103.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Health workers prepare to conduct testing in the Jordan area of Hong Kong on 23 January 2021, after thousands were ordered to stay in their homes for the city's first COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts. AFP

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 103.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 103,851,556 and 2,252,034, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 26,431,145 and 446,744, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,776,245.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,283,418), the UK (3,863,757), Russia (3,842,145), France (3,283,645), Spain (2,851,869), Italy (2,570,608), Turkey (2,492,977), Germany (2,239,968), Colombia (2,114,597), Argentina (1,943,548), Mexico (1,874,092), Poland (1,520,215), South Africa (1,458,958), Iran (1,431,416), Ukraine (1,266,464), Peru (1,142,716) and Indonesia (1,099,687), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 226,309, followed by Mexico (159,533) on the third place and India (154,486) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (108,225), Italy (89,344), France (77,383), Russia (72,982), Spain (59,805), Iran (58,110), Germany (58,276), Colombia (54,576), Argentina (48,426), South Africa (44,946), Peru (41,181), Poland (37,476), Indonesia (30,581), Turkey (26,237), Ukraine (24,100) and Belgium (21,173).

