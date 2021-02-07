Global COVID-19 cases top 105.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 105.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.30 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 105,724,227 and 2,307,219, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 26,908,962 and 461,910, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,814,304.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,447,165), the UK (3,941,273), Russia (3,907,653), France (3,376,266), Spain (2,941,990), Italy (2,625,098), Turkey (2,524,786), Germany (2,285,003), Colombia (2,151,207), Argentina (1,976,689), Mexico (1,912,871), Poland (1,545,530), South Africa (1,473,700), Iran (1,459,370), Ukraine (1,285,059), Peru (1,173,045), Indonesia (1,147,010), Czech Republic (1,030,112) and the Netherlands (1,015,757), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 fatalities at 230,034, followed by Mexico (164,290) on the third place and India (154,918) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (112,305), Italy (91,003), France (78,940), Russia (75,010), Germany (61,389), Spain (61,386), Iran (58,412), Colombia (55,693), Argentina (49,110), South Africa (46,180), Peru (41,933), Poland (38,994), Indonesia (31,393), Turkey (26,685), Ukraine (24,735), Belgium (21,295) and Canada (20,700).

