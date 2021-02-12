Global COVID-19 cases top 107.7m: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 107.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 107,749,090 and 2,366,158, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,389,196 and 475,221, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,871,294.