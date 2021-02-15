International

Global COVID-19 cases top 108.7 million: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020
The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 108.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.39 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 108,788,324 and 2,399,330, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,639,317 and 485,332, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,904,940.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,834,513), the UK (4,049,920), Russia (4,026,506), France (3,467,884), Spain (3,056,035), Italy (2,721,879), Turkey (2,586,183), Germany (2,341,744), Colombia (2,195,039), Argentina (2,025,798), Mexico (1,992,794), Poland (1,588,955), Iran (1,518,263), South Africa (1,491,807), Ukraine (1,316,520), Peru (1,227,205), Indonesia (1,217,468), Czech Republic (1,088,009) and the Netherlands (1,043,541), the CSSE figures showed

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 239,245, followed by Mexico (174,207) on the third place and India (155,642) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (117,387 deaths), Italy (93,577), France (80,961), Russia (78,825), Germany (65,016), Spain (58,945), Iran (58,945), Colombia (57,605), Argentina (50,236), South Africa (47,899), Peru (43,491), Poland (40,807), Indonesia (33,183), Turkey (27,471), Ukraine (25,631), Belgium (21,634) and Canada (21,261).

