Global COVID-19 cases top 111.3m: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 111.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.46 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 111,338,617 and 2,465,846 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,133,627 and 498,879 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,991,651.