Global Covid-19 cases top 114 million: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 114 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.53 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 114,043,020 and 2,530,004 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,605,527 and 513,091, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,096,731.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,551,259), Russia (4,198,400), the UK (4,188,827), France (3,747,263), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,925,265), Turkey (2,701,588), Germany (2,450,295), Colombia (2,251,690), Argentina (2,107,365), Mexico (2,084,128), Poland (1,706,986), Iran (1,631,169), South Africa (1,513,393), Ukraine (1,395,528), Indonesia (1,334,634), Peru (1,323,863), Czech Republic (1,235,480) and The Netherlands (1,103,564), the CSSE figures showed.