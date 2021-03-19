International

Global Covid-19 cases top 121.7m

IANS
Washington
A woman holds a thermometer at a checkpoint set up at an entrance to a hutong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China on 16 June 2020.
A woman holds a thermometer at a checkpoint set up at an entrance to a hutong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China on 16 June 2020.Reuters

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 121.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.68 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 121,714,255 and 2,689,898, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,664,869 and 539,659, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,780,820 cases and 287,499 fatalities.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,474,605), Russia (4,378,656), the UK (4,294,327), France (4,241,963), Italy (3,306,711), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,950,603), Germany (2,628,629), Colombia (2,319,293), Argentina (2,226,753), Mexico (2,175,462), Poland (1,984,248), Iran (1,778,645), Ukraine (1,553,659), South Africa (1,533,961), Indonesia (1,443,853), Czech Republic (1,439,019), Peru (1,435,598) and the Netherlands (1,196,045), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 195,908 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,216), the UK (126,163), Italy (103,855), Russia (92,266), France (91,833), Germany (74,271), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,636), Iran (61,581), Argentina (54,386) and South Africa (51,724).

