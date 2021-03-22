International

Global Covid-19 cases top 123.1m

IANS
Washington
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020IANS

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 123.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.71 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 123,135,920 and 2,714,606, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,818,157 and 542,356, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,998,223 cases and 294,042 fatalities.

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,599,130), Russia (4,407,031), the UK (4,310,195), France (4,277,786), Italy (3,376,376), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (3,013,122), Germany (2,670,001), Colombia (2,337,230), Argentina (2,245,771), Mexico (2,193,639) and Poland (2,058,550), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,827 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,755), the UK (126,393), Italy (104,942), Russia (93,457), France (92,119), Germany (74,715), Spain (72,910), Colombia (62,028), Iran (61,797), Argentina (54,545), South Africa (52,111) and Peru (50,085).

