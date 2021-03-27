Global Covid-19 cases top 126m

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has now surpassed 126 million, as the pandemic rages on.
According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the global Covid cases reached 126,026,603 while the death toll from the virus mounted to 2,766,824 on Saturday.
The US, the worst-hit country in terms of active patients and deaths, has so far recorded 30,155,046 cases and 548,067 fatalities, as per the university data.
The North American country surpassed the grime milestone of 30 million confirmed Covid cases on Thursday.
Brazil on Thursday registered a record number of new Covid-19 cases, after as many as 100,158 people tested positive for the disease.
The South American country has accumulated a total of 12,404,414 Covid-19 cases since the first patient was detected on February 26, 2020, said the ministry.
The death toll in Brazil stood at 307,112 as of Saturday morning.
India has recorded 11, 846,652 cases, with 160,949 deaths, as of Saturday.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh on Friday reported its highest daily coronavirus cases -- 3,737 -- in the past nine months. On July 2 last year, the country reported 4,019 cases.
On Friday, the daily infection rate rose to 13.69% from 13.26 per cent on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 33 new deaths have pushed the country’s tally to 8,830. Twenty-six of the deaths were reported from Dhaka, six from Chattogram and one from Rajshahi.
The death rate is currently at 1.5 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services has said in a handout.
So far, the government has confirmed 588,132 cases, but 531,951 (90.45pc) of them have recovered, including 2,057 new recoveries.
The country has so far tested 4,542,030 samples – 27,299 in the past 24 hours.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.
The country launched a countrywide vaccination drive on 7 February. As the daily infection rate rose, the government extended the ongoing shutdown of educational institutions till May.