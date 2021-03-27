Global Covid-19 cases top 126m

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has now surpassed 126 million, as the pandemic rages on.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the global Covid cases reached 126,026,603 while the death toll from the virus mounted to 2,766,824 on Saturday.

The US, the worst-hit country in terms of active patients and deaths, has so far recorded 30,155,046 cases and 548,067 fatalities, as per the university data.

The North American country surpassed the grime milestone of 30 million confirmed Covid cases on Thursday.