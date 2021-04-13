Global Covid-19 cases top 136.4m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 136.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.94 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 136,493,176 and 2,944,366, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,267,311 and 562,521, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India follows in the second place with 13,527,717 cases.