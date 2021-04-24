Global Covid-19 cases top 145m

The Covid-19 situation is worsening around the world by the day, even with mass inoculations underway. The overall number of corona cases has now topped 145 million.
As of Saturday morning, the total case count and fatalities stand at 145,289,885 3,083,440, respectively. The latest figures have been released by Johns Hopkins University, reports UNB.
To date, the US has logged 31,991,750 cases, with 571,197 fatalities, as per the university data.
With the rate of Covid-19 deaths soaring in the past two weeks, Brazil on Friday reported 2,914 fatalities in 24 hours, raising the national toll to 386,416.
According to the country's Health Ministry, 14,237,078 people in Brazil have so far tested positive for the virus, after tests detected 69,105 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.
India has so far registered 16,263,695 cases and 186,920 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry.
Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded 88 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours till Friday morning, as the country grapples to tackle the second wave of the virus.
Health authorities also reported 3,629 new cases, said the Directorate General of Health Services in a handout.
The coronavirus death toll now stands at 10,869 with the mortality rate slightly rising to 1.47 per cent after staying at 1.46 for the last two days.
Meanwhile, the daily infection rate fell to 14 percent from Thursday’s 14.63 per cent.
Between 16 and 19 April, the country recorded over 100 deaths breaking previous daily records. Bangladesh saw 91, 95 and 98 Covid-related deaths on 20, 21 and 22 April, respectively.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March last year and its the first death on 18 March.
Health authorities have so far confirmed 739,703 cases. Among them, 647,674 people -- 87.56 per cent of all patients -- have recovered.
A rise in infection prompted the government to go for a lockdown from early April but it turned out to be lax. From 11 April, the government imposed a stricter lockdown and later extended it to 28 April.
On Friday, the government allowed shopping malls to open from 25 April.