Global Covid-19 cases top 145m

The Covid-19 situation is worsening around the world by the day, even with mass inoculations underway. The overall number of corona cases has now topped 145 million.

As of Saturday morning, the total case count and fatalities stand at 145,289,885 3,083,440, respectively. The latest figures have been released by Johns Hopkins University, reports UNB.

To date, the US has logged 31,991,750 cases, with 571,197 fatalities, as per the university data.

With the rate of Covid-19 deaths soaring in the past two weeks, Brazil on Friday reported 2,914 fatalities in 24 hours, raising the national toll to 386,416.