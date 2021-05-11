Global Covid-19 cases top 158.6m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 158.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.29 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 158,616,506 and 3,299,447 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,662,575 cases.