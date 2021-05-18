Global Covid-19 cases top 163.3m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 163.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.38 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 163,359,299 and 3,385,244, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,994,232 and 586,350, respectively, according to the CSSE.