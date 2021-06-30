International

Global Covid-19 cases top 181.7m

IANS
Washington
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seville, Ohio, US on 25 May 2020Reuters

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 181.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.93 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 181,750,422 and 3,936,463, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,651,870 and 604,457, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,316,897 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,513,305), France (5,835,885), Russia (5,428,961), Turkey (5,420,156), the UK (4,791,628), Argentina (4,447,701), Italy (4,259,133), Colombia (4,213,074), Spain (3,799,733), Germany (3,735,399) and Iran (3,192,809), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 515,985 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (397,637), Mexico (232,608), Peru (191,899), Russia (132,314), the UK (128,390), Italy (127,542), France (111,230) and Colombia (105,934).

