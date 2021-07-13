International

Global Covid-19 cases top 187 million

IANS
Washington
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variantAFP file photo

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 187 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.03 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.46 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 187,168,058, 4,036,857 and 3,461,552,559, respectively.

Advertisement

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,886,075 and 607,390, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,874,376 cases.

Advertisement

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,106,971), France (5,875,979), Russia (5,738,000), Turkey (5,465,094), the UK (5,173,167), Argentina (4,662,937), Colombia (4,490,272), Italy (4,272,163), Spain (3,971,124), Germany (3,744,285) and Iran (3,394,279), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 534,233 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (408,764), Mexico (234,969), Peru (194,488), Russia (141,335), the UK (128,697), Italy (127,788), France (111,543) and Colombia (111,731).

Read more from International
Advertisement