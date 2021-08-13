Global Covid-19 cases top 205.3m

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 205.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.33 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.57 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 205,368,850, 4,334,088 and 4,570,571,196, respectively.