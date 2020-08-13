Global COVID-19 cases top 20.5m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 747,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,550,481 and the fatalities rose to 747,845, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,193,266 and 165,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.