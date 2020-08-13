Global COVID-19 cases top 20.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 747,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,550,481 and the fatalities rose to 747,845, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,193,266 and 165,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,329,638), and is followed by Russia (900,745), South Africa (568,919), Mexico (498,380), Peru (489,680), Colombia (410,453), Chile (378,168), Iran (333,699), Spain (329,780), the UK (315,564), Saudi Arabia (293,037), Pakistan (285,921), Argentina (268,574), Bangladesh (266,498), Italy (251,713), Turkey (244,392), France (244,088), Germany (220,859), Iraq (160,436), Philippines (143,749), Indonesia (130,718), Canada (122,689), Qatar (113,938) and Kazakhstan (100,855), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (54,666), UK (46,791), India (46,091), Italy (35,225), France (30,375), Spain (28,579), Peru (21,501), Iran (18,988), Russia (15,231), Colombia (13,475), South Africa (11,010) and Chile (10,205).

