Global COVID-19 cases top 21.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 772,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,814,597 and the fatalities rose to 772,782, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,437,969 and 170,491, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,359,570 infections and 108,536 deaths.

Advertisement

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,647,663), and is followed by Russia (925,558), South Africa (589,886), Peru (535,946), Mexico (525,733), Colombia (468,332), Chile (387,502), Spain (359,082), Iran (345,450), the UK (321,060), Saudi Arabia (299,914), Argentina (299,126), Pakistan (289,215), Bangladesh (279,144), France (256,533), Italy (254,235), Turkey (250,542), Germany (226,700), Iraq (180,133), Philippines (180,133), Indonesia (141,370), Canada (124,218), Qatar (115,368), Kazakhstan (103,033), Ecuador (101,751) and Bolivia (100,344), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (57,023), India (50,921), UK (41,454), Italy (35,400), France (30,434), Spain (28,646), Peru (26,281), Iran (19,804), Russia (15,707), Colombia (15,097), South Africa (11,982) and Chile (10,513).

More News

No elections ‘until you kill me’, says Lukashenko

Belarusian president Lukashenko delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters in Minsk on 16 August 2020

125 aid workers killed globally in 2019

125 aid workers killed globally in 2019

Global COVID-19 cases top 21.5m: Johns Hopkins

People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.

Israel-UAE deal 'a killer' for two-state solution: Palestinians

Trump announces UAE and Israel agreement at the White House in Washington on 13 August 2020