Global COVID-19 cases top 22.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 onboard at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, in Paris 1 April 2020.
Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 onboard at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, in Paris 1 April 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 797,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,864,873 and the fatalities rose to 797,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,621,035 and 175,350, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,532,330 infections and 113,358 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,905,825), and is followed by Russia (944,671), South Africa (603,338), Peru (567,059), Mexico (549,734), Colombia (513,719), Chile (393,769), Spain (386,054), Iran (354,764), Argentina (329,043), the UK (325,241), Saudi Arabia (305,186), Pakistan (291,588), Bangladesh (290,360), France (271,960), Italy (257,065), Turkey (255,723), Germany (233,029), Iraq (197,085), Philippines (182,365), Indonesia (149,408), Canada (126,319), Qatar (116,481), Ecuador (106,481), Bolivia (106,065), Kazakhstan (104,071), Ukraine (102,948) and Israel (100,716), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (59,610), India (54,849), UK (41,491), Italy (35,427), France (30,508), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,034), Iran (20,376), Russia (16,148), Colombia (16,183), South Africa (12,843) and Chile (10,723).

