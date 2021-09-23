International

Global Covid-19 cases top 230 million

IANS
Washington
In this file photo taken on 4 October 2020 a couple sit next to thousands of Spanish flags, representing the Spanish victims of COVID-19, on Patacona beach in Valencia. Spain surpassed one million virus cases on October 21, 2020 according to health ministry figures AFP
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 230 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.71 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.98 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 230,019,651, 4,717,728 and 5,988,492,186, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 42,539,373 and 681,111, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,531,498 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,283,567), the UK (7,565,554), Russia (7,227,549), France (7,061,323), Turkey (6,932,423), Iran (5,477,229), Argentina (5,245,265), Colombia (4,945,203), Spain (4,940,824), Italy (4,645,853), Indonesia (4,198,678), Germany (4,173,357) and Mexico (3,585,565), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (592,316), India (445,768), Mexico (272,580), Peru (199,060), Russia (197,032), Indonesia (140,954), the UK (135,959), Italy (130,488), Colombia (126,006), Iran (118,191), France (116,981) and Argentina (114,684).

