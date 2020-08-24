Global COVID-19 cases top 23.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 807,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,348,081 and the fatalities rose to 807,383, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,701,557 and 176,797, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Advertisement

Brazil came in the second place with 3,605,783 infections and 114,744 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,044,940), and is followed by Russia (954,328), South Africa (609,773), Peru (585,236), Mexico (560,164), Colombia (533,103), Chile (397,665), Spain (386,054), Iran (358,905), Argentina (342,154), the UK (327,643), Saudi Arabia (307,479), Bangladesh (294,598), Pakistan (292,765), France (280,459), Italy (259,345), Turkey (258,249), Germany (234,494), Iraq (204,341), Philippines (189,601), Indonesia (153,535), Canada (126,815), Qatar (117,008), Bolivia (108,427), Ecuador (107,769), Ukraine (107,379), Kazakhstan (104,543) and Israel (102,663), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,480), India (56,706), UK (41,515), Italy (35,437), France (30,518), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,453), Iran (20,643), Russia (16,341), Colombia (16,968), South Africa (13,059) and Chile (10,852).

More News

New Zealand court hears how mosque shooter planned deadly attacks

Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August, 2020.

‘NZ mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack’

Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August, 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 23m: Johns Hopkins

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-through testing facility is seen as the state of Victoria experiences an outbreak of cases, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020.

TikTok to challenge Trump's executive order

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken 6 January 2020.