Global COVID-19 cases top 23.3m: Johns Hopkins

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 23,348,081 and the fatalities rose to 807,383, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,701,557 and 176,797, respectively, according to the CSSE.