Global COVID-19 cases top 24.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,356,619 and the fatalities rose to 829,861, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,863,363 and 180,595 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,761,391 infections and 118,649 deaths.

Advertisement

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,310,234), and is followed by Russia (972,972), South Africa (618,286), Peru (613,378), Mexico (579,914), Colombia (572,243), Spain (429,507), Chile (404,102), Argentina (380,292), Iran (367,796), the UK (332,491), Saudi Arabia (311,855), Bangladesh (304,583), France (297,485), Pakistan (294,638), Turkey (263,998), Italy (263,949), Germany (240,571), Iraq (219,435), Philippines (205,581), Indonesia (162,884), Canada (128,836), Qatar (117,988), Ukraine (114,663), Bolivia (112,094), Ecuador (111,219), Israel (110,403) and Kazakhstan (105,243), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (62,594), India (60,472), UK (41,564), Italy (35,463), France (30,581), Spain (28,996), Peru (28,124), Iran (21,137), Colombia (18,184), Russia (16,758), South Africa (13,628) and Chile (11,072).

More News

Russia preparing to approve second COVID-19 vaccine: Official

A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia 6 August 2020

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 24m: Johns Hopkins

A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants in New York City, US on 27 June.

'Wicked' Christchurch mosque gunman sentenced to life without parole

Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who shot and killed worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks, is seen during his sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, 24 August, 2020.

Facebook shares ‘first data set’ on Myanmar with UN investigators

Rohingyas flee Rakhine state in Myanmar due to military atrocities to neighbouring Bangladesh