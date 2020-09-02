Global COVID-19 cases top 25.6m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 855,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,660,482 and the fatalities rose to 855,444, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,073,174 and 184,644 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,950,931 infections and 122,596 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,691,166), and is followed by Russia (997,072), Peru (652,037), South Africa (628,259), Colombia (615,094), Mexico (606,036), Spain (470,973), Argentina (428,239), Chile (413,145), Iran (376,894), the UK (339,385), France (323,968), Saudi Arabia (316,670), Bangladesh (314,946), Pakistan (296,149), Turkey (271,705), Italy (270,189), Germany (246,015), Iraq (238,338), Philippines (224,264), Indonesia (177,571), Canada (131,422), Ukraine (126,279), Qatar (118,994), Israel (118,538), Bolivia (116,598), Ecuador (114,309) and Kazakhstan (105,872), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (65,288), Mexico (65,241), the UK (41,592), Italy (35,491), France (30,666), Spain (29,152), Peru (28,944), Iran (21,672), Colombia (19,662), Russia (17,250), South Africa (14,263) and Chile (11,321).

