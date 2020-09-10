Global COVID-19 cases top 27.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 27.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 901,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 27,719,952 and the fatalities rose to 901,050, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,359,313 and 190,796 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,370,128, while the country’s death toll stood at 73,890.

Advertisement

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,037,526), Peru (696,190), Colombia (679,513), Mexico (647,321), South Africa (642,431), Spain (543,379), Argentina (512,293), Chile (427,027), Iran (393,425), France (383,272), the UK (357,597), Bangladesh (331,078), Saudi Arabia (323,012), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (284,943), Italy (281,583), Iraq (273,821), Germany (256,433), Philippines (256,433), Indonesia (245,143), Ukraine (146,511), Israel (141,097), Canada (136,135), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,846), Ecuador (112,166), Kazakhstan (106,498), Dominican Republic (100,937) and Egypt (100,041), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (128,539), Mexico (69,049), the UK (41,683), Italy (35,577), France (30,805), Peru (30,123), Spain (29,628), Iran (22,669), Colombia (21,817), Russia (18,080), South Africa (15,168), Chile (11,702) and Argentina (10,658).

More News

Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Facebook bias spurs violence in India: Rights groups

Relatives of a man killed after violence erupted between police and protesters over an alleged derogatory Facebook post about Islam's Prophet Mohammad, speak to a police officer outside a burnt police station, in Bengaluru, India, 12 August 12 2020.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million

A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020.

US-China tensions set to dominate Southeast Asia summit

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao at China’s Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China on 27 April.