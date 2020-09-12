Global COVID-19 cases top 28.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing masks with no physical distance in Dhaka.
People wearing masks with no physical distance in Dhaka.Prothom Alo file photo

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 913,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,331,121 and the fatalities rose to 913,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,443,048 and 192,968 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,562,414, while the country's death toll stood at 76,271.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,048,257), Peru (710,067), Colombia (694,664), Mexico (658,299), South Africa (646,398), Spain (566,326), Argentina (535,705), Chile (430,535), France (401,890), Iran (397,801), the UK (364,085), Bangladesh (334,762), Saudi Arabia (324,407), Pakistan (300,371), Turkey (288,126), Italy (284,796), Iraq (282,672), Germany (259,735), Philippines (252,964), Indonesia (210,940), Ukraine (152,373), Israel (148,564), Canada (137,676), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,287), Ecuador (114,732), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (102,232), Romania (101,075), Egypt (100,708) and Panama (100,330), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (129,522), Mexico (70,183), the UK (41,703), Italy (35,597), France (30,901), Peru (30,344), Spain (29,747), Iran (22,913), Colombia (22,275), Russia (18,309), South Africa (15,378), Chile (11,850), Argentina (11,148) and Ecuador (10,836).

