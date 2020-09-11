Global COVID-19 cases top 28m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 28 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 908,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,465,863, while the country’s death toll stood at 75,062.

Advertisement

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,238,446), and is followed by Russia (1,042,836), Peru (702,776), Colombia (686,851), Mexico (652,364), South Africa (644,438), Spain (554,143), Argentina (524,198), Chile (428,669), Iran (395,488), France (392,243), the UK (360,534), Bangladesh (332,970), Saudi Arabia (323,720), Pakistan (299,949), Turkey (286,455), Italy (283,180), Iraq (278,418), Germany (258,149), Philippines (248,947), Indonesia (207,203), Ukraine (149,146), Israel (145,526), Canada (136,956), Bolivia (124,205), Qatar (121,052), Ecuador (113,206), Kazakhstan (106,661), Dominican Republic (101,716) and Egypt (100,557), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (129,522), Mexico (69,649), the UK (41,697), Italy (35,587), France (30,819), Peru (30,236), Spain (29,699), Iran (22,798), Colombia (22,053), Russia (18,207), South Africa (15,265), Chile (11,781), Argentina (10,907) and Ecuador (10,749).

More News

Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast

A view shows the site of a fire that broke out at Beirut's port area, Lebanon 10 September, 2020.

Nearly 10,000 children may die of hunger every month: WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Facebook bias spurs violence in India: Rights groups

Relatives of a man killed after violence erupted between police and protesters over an alleged derogatory Facebook post about Islam's Prophet Mohammad, speak to a police officer outside a burnt police station, in Bengaluru, India, 12 August 12 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases top 27.7m: Johns Hopkins

Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.