Global COVID-19 cases top 37.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wear face masks as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Rome, Italy, 2 October 2020.
People wear face masks as local authorities in the Italian capital Rome order face coverings to be worn at all times out of doors in an effort to counter rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Rome, Italy, 2 October 2020.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 37.7 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,078,860, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,738,569 and the fatalities increased to 1,078,868, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,803,884 and 214,063, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,120,538, while the country’s death toll soared to 109,150.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,103,408), Russia (1,305,093), Colombia (919,083), Argentina (903,730), Spain (888,968), Peru (849,371), Mexico (821,045), France (776,097), South Africa (693,359), the UK (620,458), Iran (504,281), Chile (482,832), Iraq (405,437), Bangladesh (379,738), and Italy (359,569), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 150,689.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,945), the UK (42,965), Italy (36,205), Peru (33,305), Spain (33,124), France (32,703), Iran (28,816), Colombia (27,985), Argentina (24,186), Russia (22,594), South Africa (17,863), Chile (13,376), Ecuador (12,218), Indonesia (11,935) and Belgium (10,191).

