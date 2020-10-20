Global COVID-19 cases top 40.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020.
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to 40.3 million, while the deaths have soared to 1,117,430, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 40,333,146, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,210,849 and 220,095, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,550,273, while the country’s death toll soared to 114,610.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,250,727), Russia (1,406,667), Argentina (1,002,662), Spain (974,449), Colombia (965,883), France (952,600), Peru (868,675), Mexico (854,926), the UK (744,122), South Africa (705,254), Iran (534,631), Chile (493,305), Iraq (430,678), Italy (423,578) and Bangladesh (390,206), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 154,176.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (86,338), the UK (43,816), Italy (36,616), Spain (33,992), Peru (33,759), France (33,647), Iran (30,712), Colombia (29,102), Argentina (26,716), Russia (24,205), South Africa (18,492), Chile (13,676), Indonesia (12,617), Ecuador (12,395), Belgium (10,413) and Iraq (10,317).

