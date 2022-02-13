Global Covid-19 cases top 410 million

The US has recorded 77,702,689 cases so far and 919,171 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,586,544 on Saturday, as 50,407 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 804 deaths were recorded since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 507,981.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 20 more Covid deaths with 5,023 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 16.50 per cent from Friday’s 15.46 per cent after testing 29,904 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,791 while the caseload mounted to 1,904,826.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.51 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 87.40 per cent with the recovery of 8,821 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.