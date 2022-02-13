Global Covid-19 cases top 410 million

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.51 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 87.40 per cent with the recovery of 8,821 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.

The country reported first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.