Global COVID-19 cases top 44.4m: Johns Hopkins

As of Thursday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 44,400,318 and 1,173,270, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,855,182 and 227,673, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,990,322, while the country’s death toll soared to 120,010.