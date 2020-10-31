Global COVID-19 cases top 45.4m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 45.4 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,187,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University, reports Indian news agency IANS.

As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,477,552 and 11,87,023, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 90,36,678 and 229,594, respectively, according to the CSSE.