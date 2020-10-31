Global COVID-19 cases top 45.4m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 45.4 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,187,020, according to the Johns Hopkins University, reports Indian news agency IANS.
As of Saturday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 45,477,552 and 11,87,023, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 90,36,678 and 229,594, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,088,851, while the country’s death toll soared to 121,090.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (54,94,376), Russia (15,88,433), France (13,77,347), Spain (11,85,678), Argentina (11,57,179), Colombia (10,53,122), the UK (992,874), Mexico (912,811), Peru (897,594), South Africa (723,682), Italy (647,674), Iran (604,952), Germany (517,736), Chile (508,571), and Iraq (470,633), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 158,969.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (90,773), the UK (46,319), Italy (38,321), France (36,605), Spain (35,878), Iran (34,478), Peru (34,362), Colombia (31,421), Argentina (30,792), Russia (27,462), South Africa (19,230), Chile (14,158), Indonesia (13,782), Ecuador (12,632), Belgium (11,308), Iraq (10,862), Germany (10,391), Turkey (10,177) and Canada (10,163).
Bangladesh Coronavirus situation
Bangladesh on Friday reported 1,604 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 406,364.
Meanwhile, 19 more patients died from COVID-19, taking the fatalities to 5,905.
So far, 322,703 patients (79.41 per cent) have recovered -- 1,422 in the last 24 hours.
The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.45 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August. The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on 22 September.