Global COVID-19 cases top 47.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People with and without masks in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5 August 2020. Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,211,990, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,267,623, while the country’s death toll soared to 123,097.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), France (1,461,078), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,077,099), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (759,829), South Africa (728,836), Iran (637,712), Germany (577,131), Chile (514,202), and Iraq (482,296), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,253.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (47,340), Italy (39,412), France (37,492), Spain (36,495), Iran (36,160), Peru (34,476), Argentina 32,052), Colombia (31,847), Russia (28,611), South Africa (19,539), Chile (14,319), Indonesia (14,146), Ecuador (12,698), Belgium (11,858), Iraq (11,068), Germany (10,717), Turkey (10,481) and Canada (10,331).

