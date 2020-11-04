Global COVID-19 cases top 47.3m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 47.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,211,990, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,267,623, while the country’s death toll soared to 123,097.