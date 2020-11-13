Global COVID-19 cases top 52.6m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.
Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 52.6 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,291,920, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 52,643,939 and 1,291,921, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,535,828 and 242,654, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,683,916, while the country’s death toll soared to 128,121.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,747,660), France (1,914,918), Russia (1,822,345), Spain (1,417,709), Argentina (1,273,356), the UK (1,260,198), Colombia (1,165,326) and Italy (1,028,424), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 163,368.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (96,430), the UK (50,457), Italy (42,953), France (42,599), Spain (40,105), Iran (39,664), Peru (34,992), Argentina (34,531), Colombia (33,312) and Russia (31,326).

More News

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 52 million

A woman holds a thermometer at a checkpoint set up at an entrance to a hutong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China on 16 June 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases top 51m with 1.2m deaths

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs for nucleic acid tests during a city-wide testing following new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 12 October 2020

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 50.8m: Johns Hopkins

A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants in New York City, US on 27 June.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90pc effective in phase 3 trial

In this file photo taken on 22 July, 2020, Pfizer Inc. headquarters is seen in New York City.