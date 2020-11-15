Global COVID-19 cases top 53.8m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 53.8 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,309,780, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,843,270 and 1,309,784, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 10,888,372 and 245,574, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,773,479, while the country’s death toll soared to 129,188.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,848,959), France (1,915,713), Russia (1,887,836), Spain (1,458,591), the UK (1,347,907), Argentina (1,304,846), Colombia (1,191,634) and Italy (1,144,552), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 165,658.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (97,624), the UK (51,858), Italy (44,683), France (42,600), Iran (41,034), Spain (40,769), Peru (35,307), Argentina (35,106), Colombia (33,829), Russia (32,536) and South Africa (20,206).

