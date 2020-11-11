Global COVID-19 cases top 51m with 1.2m deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 51 million globally on Wednesday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, 1,270,171 fatalities have been reported.

The US has surpassed one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections.

Confirmed cases in the US surpassed 10,242,754, with over 239,618 deaths, according to JHU.

The country also hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalisations Tuesday.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around, reports AP.