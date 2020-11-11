Global COVID-19 cases top 51m with 1.2m deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 51 million globally on Wednesday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.
So far, 1,270,171 fatalities have been reported.
The US has surpassed one million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections.
Confirmed cases in the US surpassed 10,242,754, with over 239,618 deaths, according to JHU.
The country also hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalisations Tuesday.
The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around, reports AP.
Newly-confirmed infections in the US were running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the total to more than 10 million and eclipsing 1 million since Halloween. There are now 61,964 people hospitalised, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
New York remains the state with the highest number of deaths. The 33,705 cases of deaths recorded in the state account for about 14 percent of US fatalities.
Meanwhile, 201 more deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 162,802.
Brazil currently ranks second worldwide in terms of COVID-19 deaths, only behind the United States, and third in terms of confirmed cases after the US and India.
India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,591,730 with 38,073 infections being reported in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 7,959,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death count climbed to 127,059 with 448 new fatalities.