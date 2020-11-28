Global COVID-19 cases top 61.5m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020
A woman talks on the phone in Paris, France, on 9 November 2020IANS

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 61.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 61,585,651 and 1,441,875, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,309,787, while the country’s death toll soared to 135,715.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,238,350), France (2,248,209), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,593,248), Italy (1,538,217), Argentina (1,407,277), Colombia (1,290,510), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,027,327), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 171,974.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (104,242), the UK (57,648), Italy (53,677), France (51,999), Iran (47,095), Spain (44,668), Argentina (38,216), Russia (38,175), Colombia (36,214), Peru (35,785) and South Africa (21,378).

More News

Israel behind assassination of top nuclear scientist: Iran

A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader's official website on 27 November, 2020, shows Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (R) during a meeting with the Iranian supreme leader

Coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week: Trump

Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken 10 November, 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases top 60.8m: Johns Hopkins

People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 60 million: Johns Hopkins University

Chinese tourists wear masks as they arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2020.