Global COVID-19 cases top 64.4m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.Reuters

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 64.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 64,447,657 and 1,491,559, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,916,543 and 273,316, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,499,413, while the country’s death toll soared to 138,122.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,436,650), Russia (2,327,105), France (2,275,677), Spain (1,665,775), the UK (1,663,467), Italy (1,641,610), Argentina (1,440,103), Colombia (1,334,089), Mexico (1,133,613), Germany (1,106,074) and Poland (1,013,747), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 174,515.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (107,565), the UK (59,796), Italy (57,045), France (52,822), Iran (48,990), Spain (45,784), Russia (40,630), Argentina (39,156), Colombia (37,117), Peru (35,966) and South Africa (21,709).

