Global COVID-19 cases top 71.6m: Johns Hopkins

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 71.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 71,623,753 and 1,603,577, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 16,045,596 and 297,789, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,826,775, while the country’s death toll soared to 142,628.