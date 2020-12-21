Global COVID-19 cases top 76.7 million: John Hopkins Univ

Health experts say the record could increase as cases surge in various parts of the country and health care systems struggle to keep up.



In India, the health authorities registered 10031,223 total cases as 26,624 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.



According to the data, the death toll mounted to 145,477 as 341 more COVID-19 patients died since Saturday morning.



Brazil's health ministry reported 408 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 186,764 till Monday morning.



During the same period, another 25,445 cases were registered, bringing the national tally to 7,238,600.



Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of confirmed cases, behind the United States and India.



