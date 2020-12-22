Global Covid-19 cases top 77.3m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
A pedestrian walks on Times Square in New York, the United States, on 16 December 2020
A pedestrian walks on Times Square in New York, the United States, on 16 December 2020IANS/Xinhua

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 77.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 77,335,442 and 1,701,656, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,029,528 and 319,354, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,055,560, while the country's death toll soared to 145,810.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,263,619), Russia (2,850,042), France (2,535,716), the UK (2,079,678), Turkey (2,043,704), Italy (1,964,054), Spain (1,819,249), Argentina (1,547,138), Germany (1,534,218), Colombia (1,518,067), Mexico (1,325,915), Poland (1,207,333) and Iran (1,164,535), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 187,291.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (118,598), Italy (69,214), the UK (67,718), France (61,019), Iran (53,816), Russia (50,723), Spain (49,260), Argentina (41,997), Colombia (40,680), Peru (37,103), Germany (26,656), Poland (25,474), South Africa (24,907) and Indonesia (20,085).

