Global COVID-19 cases top 80.7m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020
People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020IANS/Xinhua

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 80.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,751,164 and 1,764,215, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 19,129,368 and 333,110, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,187,850, while the country’s death toll soared to 147,622.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), France (2,616,510), the UK (2,295,228), Turkey (2,147,578), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,658,637), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,297), Mexico (1,377,217), Poland (1,257,799), Iran (1,200,465), Ukraine (1,056,265), Peru (1,005,546) and South Africa (1,004,413), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 191,139.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (122,426), Italy (71,925), the UK (70,860), France (62,867), Iran (54,693), Russia (54,080), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,650), Colombia (42,171), Peru (37,368), Germany (30,033), Poland (27,118), South Africa (26,735) and Indonesia (21,237).

More News

At least 37 killed in Cameroon road crash

Map of Cameroon

Global COVID-19 cases cross 80m: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases cross 80m: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases top 79.8m: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases top 79.8m: Johns Hopkins

Pope calls on nations to share vaccines in Christmas message curbed by COVID

Pope Francis leads the Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter's Basilica amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Vatican 24 December, 2020