Global COVID-19 cases top 96 million

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 96 million, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the university revealed that the current COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 96,103,144 and 2,054,270, respectively.
JHU data also indicates that the virus is surging in many regions and areas of 191 countries.
The United States is the world’s worst-hit country, with 24,233,759 cases and 401,362 deaths, respectively, as per the university data.
The death toll is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida, reports AP.
It’s nearly equal to the number of American lives lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.
In fact, the US accounts for nearly 1 of every 5 virus deaths reported worldwide, far more than any other country, despite its great wealth and medical resources.
The US eaths from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000 in late May, then tripled by mid-December. Experts at the University of Washington project deaths will reach nearly 567,000 by 1 May.
More than 120,000 patients with the virus are in the hospital in the US, according to the COVID Tracking Project, twice the number who filled wards during previous peaks. On a single day last week, the US recorded more than 4,400 deaths.
While vaccine research funded by the administration as part of Warp Speed has proved successful, the campaign trumpeted by the White House to rapidly distribute and administer millions of shots has fallen well short of the early goals officials set.
The winter surge also reshaped the COVID map. While the virus’ first wave hit hardest in New York City, the winter version was especially devastating in California.
Brazil, which remained the second worst-hit country in terms of deaths, has so far registered more than 8.5 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 211,491 deaths.
India, the third worst-hit country, recorded 10,581,823 cases while the death toll rose to 152,556, as per the latest data released by the Health Ministry.