Global COVID-19 cases top 96 million

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 96 million, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the university revealed that the current COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 96,103,144 and 2,054,270, respectively.

JHU data also indicates that the virus is surging in many regions and areas of 191 countries.

The United States is the world’s worst-hit country, with 24,233,759 cases and 401,362 deaths, respectively, as per the university data.

The death toll is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida, reports AP.

It’s nearly equal to the number of American lives lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.