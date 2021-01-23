Global COVID-19 cases top 98m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
Health workers prepare to conduct testing in the Jordan area of Hong Kong on 23 January 2021, after thousands were ordered to stay in their homes for the city's first COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 98 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 98,129,394 and 2,105,056, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 24,815,084 and 413,925, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,625,428, while the country's death toll soared to 153,032.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,753,920), Russia (3,637,862), the UK (3,594,094), France (3,069,695), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,441,854), Turkey (2,418,472), Germany (2,125,261), Colombia (1,987,418), Argentina (1,853,830), Mexico (1,711,283), Poland (1,464,448), South Africa (1,392,568), Iran (1,360,852), Ukraine (1,222,459) and Peru (1,082,907), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 215,243.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (146,174), the UK (96,166), Italy (84,674), France (72,788), Russia (67,376), Iran (57,225), Spain (55,441), Germany (51,277), Colombia (50,586), Argentina (46,575), South Africa (40,076), Peru (39,274), Poland (34,908), Indonesia (27,453), Turkey (24,789), Ukraine (22,698) and Belgium (20,620).

