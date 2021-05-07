Global Covid-19 cases top 155.6m

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 155.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 155,623,871 and 3,237,435, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,603,569 and 580,054, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,077,410 cases.