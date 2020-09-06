Global COVID-19 deaths cross 879,000

The global total death toll from COVID-19 reached 879,307 on Sunday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU data shows a total of 26,873,146 people have been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries till date.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,244,970 cases and 188,538 deaths.