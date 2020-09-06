Global COVID-19 deaths cross 879,000

The global total death toll from COVID-19 reached 879,307 on Sunday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The JHU data shows a total of 26,873,146 people have been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries till date.
The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,244,970 cases and 188,538 deaths.
Brazil recorded the world's second largest number with 4,123,000 cases and 126,203 deaths, followed by India with 4,113,811 cases and 70,626 deaths.
Bangladesh Coronavius situation
The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 4,447 on Saturday as the health authorities recorded 35 more deaths in the previous 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases soared to 323,565 as 1,950 new cases were detected after testing 12,847 samples during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a press release.
The health authorities also announced that 1,661 people recovered during the period, taking the total number of recovered patients to 217,852.
The country reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March.