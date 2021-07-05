International

Global Covid-19 deaths near 4 million

IANS
Washington
Children wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at a primary school, as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14, during the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria 18 May 2020. Reuters

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 183.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.97 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.1 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 183,729,671, 3,975,948 and 3,190,517,708, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,716,933 and 605,526, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,545,433 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,769,808), France (5,848,171), Russia (5,544,209), Turkey (5,440,368), the UK (4,920,162), Argentina (4,535,473), Colombia (4,350,495), Italy (4,263,317), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,470) and Iran (3,254,818), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 524,417 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (402,005), Mexico (233,580), Peru (193,069), Russia (135,637), the UK (128,486), Italy (127,649), France (111,314) and Colombia (108,896).

